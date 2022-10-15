Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FCEL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.