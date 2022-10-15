FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bausch + Lomb Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.5 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

NYSE BLCO opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb



Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

