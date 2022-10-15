Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Declines By 26.1%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,995,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 10,820,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.