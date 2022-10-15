Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

STZ opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 716.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

