Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
