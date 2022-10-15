Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

