Head-To-Head Survey: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 26.55 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Exponent $466.27 million 9.76 $101.20 million $1.89 46.47

Analyst Ratings

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37% Exponent 20.53% 25.93% 15.99%

Summary

Exponent beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

