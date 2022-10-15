Comparing GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33% ESSA Bancorp 26.52% 8.70% 0.98%

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ESSA Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and ESSA Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.30 $16.11 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.77 $16.42 million $1.85 10.13

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GrandSouth Bancorporation and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and other consumer loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 21 community offices, including seven offices in Monroe County, three offices in Lehigh County, five offices in Northampton County, one office in Lackawanna County, one office in Luzerne County, one office in Chester County, two offices in Delaware County, and one office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.