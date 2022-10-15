American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head to Head Analysis

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $52.06 billion 0.74 $9.39 billion $15.23 3.33 Till Capital $6.76 million 2.00 $4.80 million N/A N/A

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.2% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American International Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 22.23% 7.12% 0.73% Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American International Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $63.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.63%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

American International Group beats Till Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

