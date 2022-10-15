Head-To-Head Review: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) versus Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $31.42 million 2.37 -$45.74 million ($0.58) -1.72 Sernova N/A N/A -$5.54 million ($0.07) -8.43

Risk & Volatility

Sernova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pieris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Sernova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -152.68% -82.02% -29.17% Sernova N/A -60.65% -56.26%

Summary

Sernova beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory Anticalin-based drug candidate includes PRS-060/AZD1402, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial targeting IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and immune-oncology program comprises Cinrebafusp alfa, a 4-1BB/ HER2 bispecific for the treatment of HER2-high and HER2-low expressing gastric cancers. The company also develops PRS-344/S095012, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein targeting 4- 1BB and PD-L1 for immuno-oncology diseases that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and PRS-352, a preclinical-stage program addressing undisclosed targets for immuno-oncology diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seagen Inc.; and license agreements with Technical University of Munich, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells, which then release proteins and/or hormones for the long-term treatment of various serious chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and thyroid disease. Sernova Corp. has a research collaboration with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. to generate immune-protected therapeutic cells; and a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Cell Pouch cell therapy platform. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

