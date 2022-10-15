Financial Analysis: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.21 $87.94 million $4.52 9.46 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 1.76 $9.53 million $2.88 9.55

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 33.81% 12.02% 1.48% Westbury Bancorp 22.10% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Westbury Bancorp



Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

