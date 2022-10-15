Contrasting Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Waldencast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.29 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Waldencast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92% Waldencast N/A N/A -1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waldencast has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.51%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Waldencast beats Jupiter Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force; and through distribution partners. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in White Plains, New York.

