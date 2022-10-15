Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 31

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 32 to SEK 31 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.28.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

TLSNY stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.