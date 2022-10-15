Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of WSO opened at $241.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.29.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

