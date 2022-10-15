The AZEK Company Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK Stock Down 5.4 %

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.