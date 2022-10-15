GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $284.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

GNNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $201.45.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

