SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.