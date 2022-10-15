RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.
RS Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.83.
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
