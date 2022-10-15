RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.