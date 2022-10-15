DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Raised to GBX 388

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.50.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.