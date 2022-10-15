Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

