Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $25.52.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
