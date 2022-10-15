FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.18. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Novartis Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

