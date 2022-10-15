B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $9,199,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,966,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 493,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.