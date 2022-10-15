Analysts Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $85.20

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
