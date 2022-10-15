Analysts Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $85.20

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.