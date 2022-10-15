Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

About Corebridge Financial

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

