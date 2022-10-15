Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,300.00.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

