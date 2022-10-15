P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

