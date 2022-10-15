P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.
About P/F Bakkafrost
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.