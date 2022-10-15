Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €133.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

