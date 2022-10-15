Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.33.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. Cargojet has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $164.09.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.