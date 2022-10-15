Nasdaq, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Nasdaq Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

