JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €20.00

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($20.92) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.