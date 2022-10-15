Societe Generale Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €53.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €57.00 ($58.16) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.28. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

