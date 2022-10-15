Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Lowered to €18.50 at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €19.50 ($19.90) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

