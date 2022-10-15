Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.