Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
