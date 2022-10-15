AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

