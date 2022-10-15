Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Performance

COVTY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

