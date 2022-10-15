Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.
Verbund Price Performance
Verbund stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Verbund has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.49.
Verbund Company Profile
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
