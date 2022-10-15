MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $53.46.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.