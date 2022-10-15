NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target Lowered to €36.00 at Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.86) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
NORMA Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.
About NORMA Group
NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.
