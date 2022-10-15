Royal Bank of Canada Raises Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Price Target to GBX 1,110

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

About Oxford Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.