Royal Bank of Canada Raises Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Price Target to GBX 1,110

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.
About Oxford Biomedica
