MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

