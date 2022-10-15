Credit Suisse Group Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 91 to CHF 87 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSREY. DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

