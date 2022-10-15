Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Sanlam Price Performance
SLLDY opened at 5.33 on Tuesday. Sanlam has a 12-month low of 5.02 and a 12-month high of 10.14.
About Sanlam
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanlam (SLLDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.