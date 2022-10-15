Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SLLDY opened at 5.33 on Tuesday. Sanlam has a 12-month low of 5.02 and a 12-month high of 10.14.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

