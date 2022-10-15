Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

