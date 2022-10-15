Barclays Cuts Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target to €27.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDCVF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC cut shares of Vicat from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Vicat alerts:

Vicat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. Vicat has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.