B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.55%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

