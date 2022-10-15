KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

