Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $272.27

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

