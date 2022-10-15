Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

