Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $60.88

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

