Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $30.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

